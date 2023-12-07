Holiday happenings in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There are plenty of ways for you to get into the holiday this weekend.

The Liberty Hill Reunion Group is hosting ‘Christmas on the Hill’ this Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can come out to the Liberty Hill community in North Charleston and enjoy fun, food and fellowship. Bring a lawn chair for comfort.

Join the Taste of the Hill contest, just bring a pan of your favorite dish, or take part in the Christmas Tree Decorating Contest and wear your best ugly Christmas Sweater.

It all takes place at 4764 Hassell Ave. in North Charleston near Park Circle.

Also on Saturday, the Town of Lincolnville is hosting ‘A Small Town Christmas.’

The holiday parade starts at 4 p.m. You can view the parade along Lincolnville Avenue. Then stick around for the Christmas Tree Lighting which begins at 6 p.m.

