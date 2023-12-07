SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Holiday happenings in the Lowcountry

By Ann McGill
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There are plenty of ways for you to get into the holiday this weekend.

The Liberty Hill Reunion Group is hosting ‘Christmas on the Hill’ this Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can come out to the Liberty Hill community in North Charleston and enjoy fun, food and fellowship. Bring a lawn chair for comfort.

Join the Taste of the Hill contest, just bring a pan of your favorite dish, or take part in the Christmas Tree Decorating Contest and wear your best ugly Christmas Sweater.

It all takes place at 4764 Hassell Ave. in North Charleston near Park Circle.

Also on Saturday, the Town of Lincolnville is hosting ‘A Small Town Christmas.’

The holiday parade starts at 4 p.m.  You can view the parade along Lincolnville Avenue.  Then stick around for the Christmas Tree Lighting which begins at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A legal battle over the estate of a bride killed by a drunk driver on her wedding night is...
Groom, mother of bride killed in Folly Beach crash clash over estate
I-526 westbound between Dorchester Road and Montague Ave. is totally shut down due to an...
1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-526
James Henry “Hank” Carter was suspended a total of five times and faced numerous letters of...
Former deputy had history of suspensions, reprimands before termination
Tyler Doyle
SLED joins investigation into missing boater Tyler Doyle
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police

Latest News

Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Ashley River...
82-year-old woman identified in auto-pedestrian crash on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
The CARTA Holiday Bike Giveaway is in partnership with Second Chance Bikes, and it's not too...
VIDEO: CARTA hosting holiday bike giveaway
The North Charleston Police Department says a second suspect has been arrested in connection...
Teen charged in N. Charleston shooting that injured 2 people
VIDEO: Holiday happenings in the Lowcountry