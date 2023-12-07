Lowcountry nonprofit seeks community assistance to give back this holiday season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the cold months approaching, a nonprofit organization is giving people the opportunity to spread some warmth to those in need. The nonprofit iServeWithJoy is a 501(c)(3) organization serving the Lowcountry community since 2016.

Just one year after the organization was founded, they were able to serve over 1,500 families in the Tri-County area.

One way the organization gives back is through its “A Coat for the Holiday” campaign.

Last year, iServeWithJoy was able to distribute over 800 coats to those in need. This year, the organization is seeking businesses – whether it be your church, your job or your office - to host a coat donation box. They are also looking for new or gently used coat donations from the community.

The woman behind it all, the founder and executive director of iServeWithJoy, Joy Campbell, says that if you can’t donate or host a box, they need people to simply help spread the word. She said anything from sharing the information on social media to just telling your internal connections about the drive helps more than one may realize. Campbell has been doing this coat drive since 2013 – about three years before she began iServeWithJoy and she says it means a lot to her.

“This coat drive means we’re giving the families, corporations, businesses an opportunity to give back in a very, very special way,” Campbell says. “Our heart desire this holiday season is to give back to as many families as possible, and we understand that right now it can be a financial burden, you know, during the holidays, so we’re just asking everyone to just help us reach more families. That’s how you spread joy. And that’s how you spread light.”

Current Coat Drop-off locations:

Happy Nutrition 1000 Tanner Ford Blvd, Unit 350 Hanahan, SC 29410

South Atlantic Bank 40 Calhoun St Suite 100 Charleston, SC 29401

Park Circle Creamery 1069 E Montague AveNorth Charleston, SC 29405

Frazier Law office 841069 E Montague Ave North Charleston, SC 29405 SC 29420

Chick-Fil-A Inside the Citadel Mall 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd Charleston, SC 29407 and 1656 Savannah Hwy Charleston, SC 29407

Sticky Finger Ribhouse 5060 Dorchester Rd #320 North Charleston, SC

Montague Room 5060 Dorchester Rd North Charleston, SC 29420

The coat drive is not the only opportunity iServeWithJoy has to give back this holiday season. The nonprofit is also doing pop-ups giving away Christmas pajamas and winter hygiene kits. The organization is also taking food donations. In years past, iServeWithJoy has also provided Christmas parties for displaced teens. Campbell says they will pretty much take anything you have to offer. She said you can put it in the donation boxes or bring it right to her location in the Citadel Mall.

Some upcoming events iServeWithJoy has where people can receive the organization’s donations are a Lunch With Santa on Dec. 16 and Christmas at City Hall on Dec. 17.

Campbell says that helping others means so much to her. She got emotional while talking about it.

“I believe there’s two wins when we give back to the community - the person giving, as well as the person receiving,” she says. “I feel like my family you know, they always said like give back, you know, open the door for someone, lend a helping hand. I feel like it’s just part of you know everything that makes me Joy - you know my name is Joy too - so giving back it just makes me feel like so… so free.”

iServeWithJoy works throughout the entire year to serve those in need. While the organization may be small, Campbell likes to say “their heart is big.” With the help of sponsorships and partnerships, Campbell has been able to spread philanthropy across the Lowcountry, but also nationally. iServeWithJoy has been able to be a part of a Historical Community Cleanup Day serving 300 families with the Air Force Recruiting Office. The organization has hosted a Feed the Community project as well as a Hygiene Program for over 500 underserved students. They also sent 150 underprivileged teens to prom. In 2017, iServeWithJoy added a Hurricane Relief Initiative helping over 600 hurricane victims in Houston. The organization also was able to send three trucks – each containing over 7,000 pounds of aid – to Florida to assist Hurricane Irma victims in Puerto Rico.

Campbell says one of her favorite parts about giving, is hearing the recipient’s responses. She said many of the times people are surprised by the amount they receive – especially when she does community baby showers or baby bags for single parents.

“When they call and they say ‘Oh, I had nothing for my baby’ or they say, ‘Oh, I got more than what I expected.’ That’s really really the touching part - when people say they have nothing and we give them something, no matter how small or big they think it is,” Campbell says. “We sacrifice so much for the community. And I just hope that they can see it.”

She says her mission is to “R.E.A.C.H” – rebuild (hearts), empower (youth), advance communities and help (the underserved).

iServeWithJoy started in a car. They eventually moved to a storage unit as they got more sponsors and partners. Today they have a home in the Citadel Mall where they have a space to keep their inventory.

Campbell has been nominated for the Spotlight Award as a result of her work and is a September Jefferson award winner.

iServeWithJoy is always looking for volunteers, as well as sponsorships and partnerships to continue their efforts. The nonprofit also accepts donations – whether it be monetary, items or services. Click here.

