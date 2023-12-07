Millions awarded to combat human trafficking in Tri-County area

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Tri-County area will receive millions of dollars to fight human trafficking in the region.

The Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force held a press conference Thursday to announce the $7 million five-year grant awarded by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

Co-founder of the Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force, Broke Burris, says everyone can be impacted by human trafficking.

“If you look at the vulnerabilities within our society, our community, you can see that it’s probably relevant to wherever you’re sitting,” Burris says.

She says our region in particular has many industries that are labor-intensive.

“Hospitality, construction, agriculture, tourism. Those things are making our economy run, so everyone is a stakeholder in this problem,” Burris says.

And early access to phones and the internet makes every child more vulnerable.

“It’s easy for parents or guardians to not realize how accessible their children actually are,” Burris says.

The $7 million will fund two full-time SLED trafficking investigators and a full-time victim advocate housed at the North Charleston and Summerville Police Departments.

It will also fund two prosecutors, two paralegals and two prosecutorial investigators at the Ninth and First Judicial Circuits.

On the victim services side, it will fund one full-time human trafficking attorney, a paralegal, a bilingual coordinator, and a bilingual case manager in the social services sector.

“Some victims just want their driver’s license back, some just want to get access to their children again, so that immediate call for law enforcement isn’t always the right choice when you’re dealing with a trauma-informed approach,” Tri-County Human Trafficking Co-founder, Lauren Knapp says.

It will also fund a data researcher, strengthening data collection and information sharing between agencies.

“The tactics, techniques and procedures of bad guys are always changing. We have to pivot and get ahead of that,” Knapp says.

If you suspect trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888.

