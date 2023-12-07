SC Lottery
Newcomers Johnson, Fulwiley lead No. 1 South Carolina to 104-38 rout of Morgan State

South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) shoots against Morgan State during the first half...
South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) shoots against Morgan State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Dawn Staley’s discipline led to a new starting lineup that the national championship coach might want to test out again for No. 1 South Carolina.

First-time starter Tessa Johnson had 16 points and MiLaysia Fulwiley added 14 to lead the Gamecocks to a 104-38 blowout of Morgan State on Wednesday night.

Staley didn’t start point guard Raven Johnson and leading scorer Kamilla Cardoso for breaking an undisclosed team rule. But Staley liked what she saw from the revamped lineup.

“I think we gained some valuable instances for a Tessa Johnson,” Staley said “She’s right there. She just needs more opportunity to play, and that gave her more of an opportunity today.”

Johnson and Fulwiley led six double-figure scorers as South Carolina started 8-0 for a third straight season and posted its fifth game with 100 or more points this season.

“Tessa can play. She really has a high IQ,” Staley said. “I thought her injury kind of put her back a little bit, now she’s fully healthy.”

Normal shooting guard Te-Hina Paopao took Raven Johnson’s spot at point guard, while Sakima Walker replaced Cardoso as starting center. Tessa Johnson stepped into the other vacant spot. The Gamecocks certainly looked smoother to start than their last four games, but it was hard to call it a finished product due to the severe gap in talent.

Morgan State, in a stretch of “guarantee” games that also includes trips to Oregon State and Stanford, used it as an opportunity to prepare for conference play. The Bears, one of the country’s leaders in steals, swiped 11 balls among their 16 forced turnovers.

“With the youth and kids coming out the portal, you got to put it together like an octopus. Take the tentacles, what we did right, what we did wrong,” Morgan State coach Ed Davis said

BIG PICTURE

Morgan State: It’s a guarantee game that falls in with other guarantee games on the Bears’ schedule. Morgan visits Stetson, UCF, Oregon State and Stanford after a quick trip back home. Davis, Morgan State’s coach, pointed out that nobody likes being on the receiving end of a trouncing but it all helps build the team for conference play.

South Carolina: After two physical games at North Carolina and Duke where South Carolina couldn’t run a majority of its offensive sets, the rhythm and flow was much smoother against the overwhelmed Bears. Cardoso, the Gamecocks’ No. 1 option on offense, had no trouble shrugging off the Bears’ interior defense and entry passes to her in the post didn’t have the obstacles from the previous two games.

ROOKIE RISING

Tessa Johnson was a highly rated prospect in her own right, but her playing time had not been that of the Gamecocks’ other freshmen. Sitting out four games with a right foot injury didn’t help.

“I think just being out there, getting the flow of the game again,” she said. “Just getting back in line and playing basketball, it felt good out there.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Gamecocks have been No. 1 for the last four weeks and the unanimous No. 1 for the past three. That won’t change before their next game, a significant test vs. No. 11 Utah on Sunday could give voters a chance to shake up their polls. South Carolina is 3-0 against ranked opponents this season.

UP NEXT

Morgan State returns home Saturday to play Maryland-Baltimore County.

South Carolina plays No. 11 Utah in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Sunday.

