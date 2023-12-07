SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SC State names Chennis Berry as new head football coach

Southern offensive coordinator Chennis Berry
Southern offensive coordinator Chennis Berry(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Benedict College head coach Chennis Berry has been named the new head football coach at South Carolina State it was announced at a Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday.

Berry will replace the legendary Buddy Pough who announced his retirement at the start of the 2023 season.

SC State also announced that former Bulldog football player Nathan Cochran has been named the new Athletics Director.

Berry spent 3 seasons at Benedict putting together a record of 27-7 including going 22-2 the last 2 seasons. He would lead the Tigers to back-to-back SIAC Championships in 2022 and 2023.

Pough has been serving as the interim AD the last several weeks and helped with the process of bringing Berry over. He leaves SC State after 23 seasons and a record 151 wins with the Bulldogs as the head coach.

A press conference introducing Berry and Cochran could be as early as next week.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A legal battle over the estate of a bride killed by a drunk driver on her wedding night is...
Groom, mother of bride killed in Folly Beach crash clash over estate
James Henry “Hank” Carter was suspended a total of five times and faced numerous letters of...
Former deputy had history of suspensions, reprimands before termination
I-526 westbound between Dorchester Road and Montague Ave. is totally shut down due to an...
Coroner IDs man killed in I-526 crash
Tyler Doyle
SLED joins investigation into missing boater Tyler Doyle
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police

Latest News

2016 champion Sloane Stephens will return to the Lowcountry in 2024 for the Credit One...
Sloane Stephens, Maria Sakkari join field for 2024 Charleston Open
VIDEO: Philip Simmons upsets Goose Creek
VIDEO: Military Magnet girls get road win over Ft. Dorchester
VIDEO: Cliff Ellis announces retirement at Coastal Carolina