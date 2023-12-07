SC State names Chennis Berry as new head football coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Benedict College head coach Chennis Berry has been named the new head football coach at South Carolina State it was announced at a Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday.

Berry will replace the legendary Buddy Pough who announced his retirement at the start of the 2023 season.

SC State also announced that former Bulldog football player Nathan Cochran has been named the new Athletics Director.

Berry spent 3 seasons at Benedict putting together a record of 27-7 including going 22-2 the last 2 seasons. He would lead the Tigers to back-to-back SIAC Championships in 2022 and 2023.

Pough has been serving as the interim AD the last several weeks and helped with the process of bringing Berry over. He leaves SC State after 23 seasons and a record 151 wins with the Bulldogs as the head coach.

A press conference introducing Berry and Cochran could be as early as next week.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.