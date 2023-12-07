School district, N. Charleston launch commission to improve student outcomes

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders in North Charleston and the Charleston County School District are putting aside their differences to create a joint commission to focus on North Charleston students and their families.

The effort will be made up of members chosen by the city and the Charleston County School District and will launch in January 2024. Leading the force is Henry E. Darby, a Charleston County Councilman and North Charleson High School’s principal.

This comes after North Charleston made an effort to leave the Charleston County School District earlier this year.

State lawmaker Marvin Pendarvis filed a bill back in February to remove the city and create their own district, saying North Charleston’s needs were not being met.

With seven to ten qualified members, the goal will be to develop strategies around critical areas that are significant to North Charleston students’ education.

“To hear about not necessarily the complaints, but the improvements which are needed within our schools whether it is monetary resources or physical resources, whatever the problems may be, we will entertain those improvements which are to be made,” Darby said.

Acting Superintendent for the district Anita Huggins explained how the school board may have to play a role in certain matters the commission looks to change or enact.

“If some things require a certain level of budgetary or fiscal oversight we might have to move those forward, but for the most part I would think that we would share excitedly this information with the school board, but I don’t know that a lot of the actions would require official action from the school board,” Huggins said.

North Charleston Mayor-Elect Reggie Burgess said more investment must be made in the city’s communities and he wants to see improved educational outcomes for every student.

“If we can work with the school district and Principal Darby as a city, we can help children realize that they have a whole lot more than what the streets are telling them,” Burgess said. “We can help parents to be more engaged when they see the children enjoying themselves. And when we do that crime starts to go down. It won’t go away, but it will go down.”

Darby, Huggins and Burgess acknowledge there is work to be done, and say they are committed to doing just that.

“I’m hopeful for whatever time that I remain in this seat, that we are able to work across the aisle and we’re able to build bridges that result in positive outcomes for children, particularly those in North Charleston,” Huggins said.

Actions will be recommended to the City of North Charleston and the school district to be implemented starting as soon as August 2024.

