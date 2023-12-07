SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

School district, N. Charleston launch commission to improve student outcomes

South Carolina Department of Mental Health
By Meredith Blair
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders in North Charleston and the Charleston County School District are putting aside their differences to create a joint commission to focus on North Charleston students and their families.

The effort will be made up of members chosen by the city and the Charleston County School District and will launch in January 2024. Leading the force is Henry E. Darby, a Charleston County Councilman and North Charleson High School’s principal.

This comes after North Charleston made an effort to leave the Charleston County School District earlier this year.

State lawmaker Marvin Pendarvis filed a bill back in February to remove the city and create their own district, saying North Charleston’s needs were not being met.

With seven to ten qualified members, the goal will be to develop strategies around critical areas that are significant to North Charleston students’ education.

“To hear about not necessarily the complaints, but the improvements which are needed within our schools whether it is monetary resources or physical resources, whatever the problems may be, we will entertain those improvements which are to be made,” Darby said.

Acting Superintendent for the district Anita Huggins explained how the school board may have to play a role in certain matters the commission looks to change or enact.

“If some things require a certain level of budgetary or fiscal oversight we might have to move those forward, but for the most part I would think that we would share excitedly this information with the school board, but I don’t know that a lot of the actions would require official action from the school board,” Huggins said.

North Charleston Mayor-Elect Reggie Burgess said more investment must be made in the city’s communities and he wants to see improved educational outcomes for every student.

“If we can work with the school district and Principal Darby as a city, we can help children realize that they have a whole lot more than what the streets are telling them,” Burgess said. “We can help parents to be more engaged when they see the children enjoying themselves. And when we do that crime starts to go down. It won’t go away, but it will go down.”

Darby, Huggins and Burgess acknowledge there is work to be done, and say they are committed to doing just that.

“I’m hopeful for whatever time that I remain in this seat, that we are able to work across the aisle and we’re able to build bridges that result in positive outcomes for children, particularly those in North Charleston,” Huggins said.

Actions will be recommended to the City of North Charleston and the school district to be implemented starting as soon as August 2024.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A legal battle over the estate of a bride killed by a drunk driver on her wedding night is...
Groom, mother of bride killed in Folly Beach crash clash over estate
James Henry “Hank” Carter was suspended a total of five times and faced numerous letters of...
Former deputy had history of suspensions, reprimands before termination
I-526 westbound between Dorchester Road and Montague Ave. is totally shut down due to an...
Coroner IDs man killed in I-526 crash
Tyler Doyle
SLED joins investigation into missing boater Tyler Doyle
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police

Latest News

The South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund paid the family $475,000 after their child fell out...
Family gets $475K after baby suffers brain damage at Lowcountry hospital
South Carolina Department of Mental Health
VIDEO: School district, N. Charleston launch commission to improve student outcomes
One Williamsburg family is getting a payout through the Insurance Reserve Fund after their...
VIDEO: Family gets $475K after baby suffers brain damage at Lowcountry hospital
The International Longshoremen’s Association and the National Labor Relations Board have asked...
Union asks Supreme Court deny review of SC port decision