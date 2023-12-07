SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Soldier makes history as the first active-duty female Army sniper

Maciel Hay became the first active duty female sniper in the U.S. Army.
Maciel Hay became the first active duty female sniper in the U.S. Army.(DVIDS)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A woman is being celebrated by the U.S. military for being the first active-duty female Army sniper.

U.S. Army Sgt. Maciel Hay defied the odds by making it through training while qualifying as an expert with the M4 assault rifle before graduating from airborne school.

Hay followed up those achievements by making it through the United States Army Sniper School, becoming the first active-duty female Army sniper.

According to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS), the only other female to make it through the course was a National Guardsman from Montana.

Hay said she grew up shooting rifles and handguns on her family’s ranches in California and Oregon. Friends and family eventually gave her the nickname “Sniper” because she said she was able to spot things very fast, similar to how a sniper does target detection.

Hay said she got the idea to join the Army and go through Sniper school from a friend she had while attending Sierra College close to her hometown.

“A close friend of mine told me I’d never make it in the Army, and there’s no way I could become a sniper,” Hay said. “Needless to say, that person is no longer part of my life. But now that I look back at it, I really do appreciate the motivation.”

The DVIDS said individual weapons qualifications are huge milestones in military marksmanship, and Hay’s progression reflects her level of skill and dedication to mastering marksmanship.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim of a deadly crash involving a car and a train has been identified by the Berkeley...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly crash involving train, vehicle
A legal battle over the estate of a bride killed by a drunk driver on her wedding night is...
Groom, mother of bride killed in Folly Beach crash clash over estate
I-526 westbound between Dorchester Road and Montague Ave. is totally shut down due to an...
1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-526
Antonio Fludd, Jr., 18, was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a...
2 arrested in deadly West Ashley apartment shooting
Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Ashley River...
Charleston Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

Latest News

FILE - A U.S. military CV-22 Osprey takes off from Iwakuni base, Yamaguchi prefecture, western...
US military grounds entire fleet of Osprey aircraft following deadly crash off coast of Japan
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door...
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker
At least 44 gravestones at Ackerman Cemetery on Red Oak Road in Cottageville were damaged on...
Destruction, vandalism of Cottageville cemetery leaves families in fury
A letter to the developers from the town states a total of 260 parking spaces are required,...
Developers to revise plans addressing parking concerns on Kiawah Island