Teen charged in N. Charleston shooting that injured 2 people

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a second suspect has been arrested in connection to a November shooting.

Javarie Campbell, 19, is charged with two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Nov. 18 shooting happened on Irving Avenue and injured two people, police spokesperson Harvey Jacobs says.

Campbell was arrested on Thursday by the police department’s intelligence-led policing unit and the US Marshals Task Force, Jacobs says.

Campbell’s arrest is the second arrest in the shooting, as police arrested 19-year-old Dantevon Parker on Nov. 28 on similar charges.

Campbell is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center. His mugshot was not yet available.

