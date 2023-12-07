SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Woman dies just days after celebrating her 112th birthday

Helene Sandvig celebrated her 112th birthday with her friends at the Bethany Retirement Living retirement center just last week in this Nov. 27 report. (Source: KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - A North Dakota community is mourning the loss of a beloved resident this week.

Helene Sandvig died on Tuesday at the age of 112.

She was the second oldest person in North Dakota and just celebrated her birthday last week.

Sandvig grew up in Leonard, North Dakota, where she was a teacher.

She never had any children, but she spent many years with her husband Edwin. He died when she was 80, marking 32 years without him.

During her birthday party last week, Sandvig clutched their wedding photo. She shared at that time that she slept every night next to the photo.

Bethany Retirement Living didn’t immediately say how Sandvig died. But staff said she will be missed, and her funeral arrangements are expected to be shared in the coming days.

They said they remember the days when Sandvig was the biggest chatterbox at the retirement center.

“I was visiting with her last year on her birthday, and she said, ‘I think the car is still in the garage on the farm, I could still drive if I wanted to,’” said Grant Richardson, the retirement center’s community relations director.

And she did drive for quite a while. Sandvig drove until she was 103 when she moved into the retirement home.

Sadly, in the past year, staff members said her hearing was gone and cognitive decline had taken hold.

But Sandvig’s deep faith and great friends kept her going.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A legal battle over the estate of a bride killed by a drunk driver on her wedding night is...
Groom, mother of bride killed in Folly Beach crash clash over estate
The victim of a deadly crash involving a car and a train has been identified by the Berkeley...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly crash involving train, vehicle
I-526 westbound between Dorchester Road and Montague Ave. is totally shut down due to an...
1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-526
Antonio Fludd, Jr., 18, was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a...
2 arrested in deadly West Ashley apartment shooting
Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Ashley River...
Charleston Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

Latest News

Biden said Republicans who are insisting on border policy changes “are playing chicken with...
Crunch time for Congress to pass Israel, Ukraine aid
FILE - This photo provided by the Alaska Department of Public Safety shows the landslide that...
Authorities in Alaska suspend search for boy missing after deadly landslide
A woman vacationing in the Bahamas was killed by a shark while paddleboarding.
American woman vacationing in the Bahamas killed by shark in front of husband, reports say
Republican presidential candidates from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former...
A narrowing Republican presidential field is debating just six weeks before the Iowa caucuses