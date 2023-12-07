SC Lottery
You can get a Starbucks drink for 50% off every Thursday in December

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Starbucks is giving its reward members a sweet deal on Thursdays in December.

Every Thursday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Starbucks rewards members can get 50% off one drink.

Starbucks is calling the promotion “Festive Thurs-Yays.”

The discount applies to orders placed in the app or in person. Starbucks says you can apply the coupon at checkout when ordering in the app or ask your barista to apply it for you.

There is a limit of one discounted drink per rewards member every Thursday.

Seasonal drinks like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte are included in the promotion.

