3 accused of leading deputies on chase, damaging patrol vehicles

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) -The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says three people face charges after leading deputies on a chase in St. Stephen and damaging their patrol vehicles.

Brandon Lee Potter was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest, giving false information to police and driving under suspension.

William Derek Thomas was charged with evading arrest and malicious injury to property.

Ashley Sheree Hart was charged with evading arrest. Deputies said she had an outstanding warrant as well.

Deputies were patrolling around Butterbean Road in St. Stephen when they said they attempted to stop the trio for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

Potter, the driver, did not stop and Thomas began to throw things from the vehicle damaging the hood, windshield, grill and radiator of one patrol vehicle and causing a flat tire on another patrol vehicle, deputies said.

Potter lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree. Thomas and Hart ran into the woods where a K9 unit later found them, deputies said.

Potter was caught running into the woods. Deputies said he lied to them about his identity but they found his driver’s license in the wrecked vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.