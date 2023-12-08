SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

3 accused of leading deputies on chase, damaging patrol vehicles

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says three people face charges after leading deputies on...
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says three people face charges after leading deputies on a chase in St. Stephen and damaging their patrol vehicles.(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) -The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says three people face charges after leading deputies on a chase in St. Stephen and damaging their patrol vehicles.

Brandon Lee Potter was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest, giving false information to police and driving under suspension.

William Derek Thomas was charged with evading arrest and malicious injury to property.

Ashley Sheree Hart was charged with evading arrest. Deputies said she had an outstanding warrant as well.

Deputies were patrolling around Butterbean Road in St. Stephen when they said they attempted to stop the trio for driving a vehicle with defective equipment.

Potter, the driver, did not stop and Thomas began to throw things from the vehicle damaging the hood, windshield, grill and radiator of one patrol vehicle and causing a flat tire on another patrol vehicle, deputies said.

Potter lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree. Thomas and Hart ran into the woods where a K9 unit later found them, deputies said.

Potter was caught running into the woods. Deputies said he lied to them about his identity but they found his driver’s license in the wrecked vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Ashley River...
82-year-old woman identified in auto-pedestrian crash on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
Aerial rendering of Asteria, a new Storyliving by Disney community coming to North Carolina.
Disney announces plans for new residential community in North Carolina
The North Charleston Police Department says a second suspect has been arrested in connection...
Teen charged in N. Charleston shooting that injured 2 people
The South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund paid the family $475,000 after their child fell out...
Family gets $475K after baby suffers brain damage at Lowcountry hospital
An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.
An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $44 million is expiring next week

Latest News

Jarrette Sanford Scott was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, an affidavit...
Man charged after woman accuses him of rape
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl missing since Monday.
VIDEO: Deputies search for missing 15-year-old girl
VIDEO: Man charged after woman accuses him of rape
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl missing since Monday.
Deputies search for missing 15-year-old girl
A Charleston man is facing charges stemming from a Thursday afternoon domestic violence incident.
VIDEO: Arrest made in West Ashley domestic incident