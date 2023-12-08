SC Lottery
9-year-old boy dies after crash caused by suspected drunken driver, family says

The Davidson family says their 9-year-old son Nolan has died after being injured in a Dec. 1 crash. (Source: KCTV)
By KCTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A young boy in Kansas has died after being critically injured in a crash earlier this month.

KCTV reports that 9-year-old Nolan Davidson was in a medically induced coma since the crash that occurred on Dec. 1.

This week, the family released a statement online saying Nolan had died from his injuries on Thursday.

“It is with much sorrow that our family announces the passing of Nolan Davidson. Nolan was surrounded by the love of close family members and church members at the time of his passing,” the Davidson family said.

Nolan’s family said their car was hit by a suspected drunken driver while they were on their way to a basketball game.

According to the family, Nolan suffered multiple fractures to his face and skull, with significant swelling in his brain.

The Davidson family along with friends said they had spent the week praying for him while also helping raise money on his behalf.

A GoFundMe account was started while Nolan was hospitalized. The family thanked everyone for the outpouring of support they have already received, including donations.

“Thank you to everyone for the outpouring of support. The love we have felt extends further than we could have ever imagined,” the family shared.

People gathered in the Lenexa area on Tuesday for a walk to honor Nolan. Several signs surround Nolan’s elementary school where he was a third-grade student. Those signs read #Nolan Strong.

Nolan’s teachers at Christa McAullife Elementary described him as an extremely bright student with the kindest heart.

The Davidson family said they are trying to find some sort of comfort during this difficult time.

“Our family is hurting but we are finding comfort knowing that Nolan’s spirit left this earth and entered into a life of eternity in heaven. We have also chosen Nolan as a “Hero Donor” in hopes that he can provide a miracle for somebody else in need,” the family shared.

Family members also said they will be holding a celebration of life for their son with more details to follow.

According to Kansas authorities, they have arrested Matthew Jacobo in connection with the crash. He is facing charges that include DUI-aggravated battery causing great harm, with those charges being filed before Nolan’s death.

Jacobo is currently listed in jail bookings with a $1 million bond.

His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 14.

