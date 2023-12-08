‘Antisemitism can be alienating’: Hanukkah different to some in Jewish community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the recent rise in antisemitism, members of the Charleston Jewish community say the holiday holds a different meaning this year.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, there has been a 388% increase in reported incidents of antisemitism since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. The ADL also recorded that there has been nearly a 1,000% increase in the daily average of violent messages mentioning Jewish people following the attack.

Hanukkah began Thursday evening at sundown and will continue through Friday, Dec. 15. Brandon Fish, director of community relations for the Charleston Jewish Federation says that because of these recent incidents, the holiday is even more special this year.

“I think Hanukkah takes on a special meaning this year. Hanukkah is a story of religious persecution and resilience - as most Jewish holidays celebrate - and Hanukkah is a happy occasion and I think this year, with everything that’s happened over the past couple of months in Israel and across the world, our Jewish community really needs a moment to celebrate with each other to have a happy occasion. I think in that sense, it’s going to be a very special Hanukkah this year,” Fish says.

Fish says that many people in the Jewish community now feel more unsafe than they usually do because of these recent events.

“I think that the rise in antisemitism has changed the way that we do things as a community,” Fish says. With the rise in antisemitism in the last few years, Fish says the Charleston Jewish Federation is doing everything it can to ensure safety for their community.

“We have really invested in securing our Jewish institutions. We have a regional security advisor who does threat assessments at our local synagogues,” Fish said. “Our synagogues usually hire off-duty officers for services. Our regional security advisor has facilitated training for our congregants about situational awareness, active shooter training, stop the bleed training, unfortunately, and really just making sure that people are prepared if, and when something happens to the Jewish community.”

Fish says that they have also recently partnered with the ADL and the Secure Community Network to establish an incident report form through their website. He said that if someone in the community experiences an antisemitic incident, they can report the incident through their website and the ADL will count that in their audit which is published annually. The incident will also be reported to law enforcement and will be investigated if it is considered a criminal act.

“We’ve really invested in in making sure our community is safe because we want people to be able to go to synagogue, to celebrate Hanukkah, to do all the things that they normally do without having to worry,” Fish says. “All of this antisemitism can make people feel alienated, and it’s important that we don’t allow it to let us stop from celebrating these happy occasions, from being proud to be Jewish.”

Fish says that showing your support can go a long way.

“If you’re not a member of the Jewish community, you know, considering everything that’s happening, it can be really helpful to just reach out to your Jewish friend or coworker and say, ‘I know this has been a difficult time, but I hope you have a Happy Hanukkah.’ It can feel alienating sometimes going through things like antisemitism, and just hearing from somebody outside of the Jewish community that they’re cognizant of what’s going on and that they support you makes a big difference,” Fish says.

Overall, Fish said he believes that every person of every religion should be able to practice their religion without feeling in danger – not just Jewish people.

“I think our country is founded on religious liberty. Our state, especially, is founded on religious liberty. And it’s important that people of every religion have the opportunity to thrive, to worship in accordance with their tradition, without feeling in danger, without feeling alienated or isolated. Jewish people are regular Charlestonians who have a different faith and cultural tradition, but participate in all the same things as everyone else and they want to be able to be themselves without being afraid,” Fish says.

Fish says that despite all the events of the world, he overall feels extremely supported in the Charleston community. For that, he said, he feels incredibly thankful.

“Our Jewish community is incredibly lucky. Since October 7, and long before that, we’ve had the support of our city, our state, our elected officials, our friends in different communities,” Fish says, “Charleston is an incredibly supportive place to live for Jewish people.”

There are some opportunities in Charleston for the Jewish community to celebrate Hanukkah together. On Sunday, the annual Chanukah in the Square celebration will take place in Marion Square. This is a large, public event where there will be music, activities, and traditional Hanukkah foods like latkes. Fish says that some congregations are taking their congregants to grocery stores with their families to shop for food pantries and charities in the area and light the menorah together. The Charleston Jewish Federation is also hosting a celebration for young adults to get together and celebrate Hanukkah together Saturday night. Fish says this is important as many members of their organization do not have family here and Hanukkah is meant to be celebrated together. The South Carolina State House will also be hosting a menorah lighting on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.