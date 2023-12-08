SC Lottery
Arrest made in West Ashley domestic incident

A Charleston man is facing charges stemming from a Thursday afternoon domestic violence incident.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man is facing charges stemming from a Thursday afternoon domestic violence incident.

Jason Lawrence Martin, 45, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Charleston Police responded to Pony Lane in West Ashley Thursday afternoon. Once they arrived it was determined Martin had left the scene.

Sgt. Anthony Gibson said officers secured the home so the victim could return and maintained a police presence in the area.

Officers located Martin who was arrested and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center. He has a bond hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday morning.

