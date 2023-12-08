Brookgreen Gardens hosts 24th annual ‘Nights of a Thousand Candles’

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Brookgreen Gardens’ annual holiday light display, Nights of a Thousand Candles, is holding their Christmas tree lighting Friday night.

“Nights of a Thousand Candles” has been named “Best Christmas Lights in South Carolina” by Travel+Leisure Magazine.

The Brookgreen Gardens event is open now through the end of the year in Murrells Inlet.

Brookgreen Gardens comes to life with the soft glow of more than 2,700 hand-lit candles and millions of sparkling lights.

This is the 24th annual edition of the lights. It runs Wednesday through Sunday nights during the rest of the month.

Thousands of hand-lit candles and millions of lights are draped among Brookgreen’s beautiful gardens, the landscapes and sculptures.

There’s a tree lighting ceremony every evening at 6:45 p.m., that includes live music and singing and mingling with other guests who come out to see the amazing light show.

There are also holiday-themed exhibits and food vendors to enjoy throughout the visit.

This is the perfect opportunity to walk the paths with a warm cup of cider, soak in the sounds of holiday music and celebrate the season.

Tickets are scarce for the event, but if you want to check it out, just click here.

