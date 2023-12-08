Charleston Fire Department looking to diversify mostly white department

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is taking steps toward diversifying the department.

The department’s chief, Dan Curia, believes that a department that reflects the community will serve the community better.

“If there is a child on the side of the road and they see a Charleston apparatus going down the road, I want that child to look up, and the firefighters that child sees, I want them to see themselves,” Curia says, “And I want them to know that their fire department is here for them, and I also want them to know that if they want to be a firefighter, that’s a possibility.”

Racial demographic data shows the department as a whole is 91% white.

Of the department’s 126 firefighters, 90% are white. Of the 67 fire captains, 97% are white, and 98% of the 78 fire engineers are white as well.

The 37 new firefighters, who graduated Friday, make up one of the more diverse categories, being 78% white.

Numbers that were requested through the Freedom of Information Act from the city of Charleston show the demographics of the Charleston Fire Department. (City of Charleston)

“Our vision in the Charleston Fire Department is to create a safer Charleston, and by increasing our diversity, by connecting with the community on a deeper level, we do just that,” Curia says.

The department has selected a vendor to do the Diversity Assessment and will next inform the vendor and create a contract.

The assessment will look at department demographics, recruitment and retention strategies, and the values the department has in place.

“I think you have to hire the best people for the job,” Retired firefighter, William Pesature, says.

He says he doesn’t think diversity should be on the forefront of the department’s hiring process.

“In all of my years of doing this, I’ve never had anybody ask me, while I was doing something on their benefit, what my racial makeup was or my what religious makeup was,” Pestaure says, “The people that call us, they call us probably because it’s one of the worst days they’ve had, and all they want is help.”

The department hopes to have the Diversity Assessment completed by mid-2024, Curia says. Then, they’ll be able to move forward with recommendations from the assessment.

