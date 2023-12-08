Community group seeks donations to provide homeless with Christmas gifts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A community group needs the community’s help to ensure those facing homelessness experience some joy this Christmas.

This is Uplift Charleston’s fourth annual gifts for the homeless initiative and this year they hope to raise $1,000.

The group delivers donated gifts around downtown Charleston as well as Rivers Avenue and Cosgrove Avenue because of the large homeless population in those areas.

Organizers are accepting monetary donations as well as gift cards, bus passes, socks, gloves, hats, hygiene products, and Christmas cards.

”I thought well, during Christmas time we’re getting gifts to the kids doing Toys for Tots. But these are folks who are homeless who are living on the streets, in the woods, and they are not getting any kind of wrapped gifts”, Uplift Charleston founder and director Aaron Comstock.

Donations can be dropped off to Uplift Charleston’s brewery partners:

Holy City Brewing, 1021 Argon Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405

Oak Road Brewing, 108 E 3rd N St., Summerville, SC 29483

Frothy Beard Brewing Company, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC 29407

Hobcaw Brewing Company, 496 Long Point Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29646

As well as a new drop-off location partner: Sewing Down South, 493 King St Unit 101 Charleston, SC 29403.

”There was a veteran living behind Walmart Rivers Avenue, who sadly passed away. But he lost his wife, and he could not handle life anymore. And so, he just escaped and was living in a tent. And one Christmas I bought him a gift and he was crying. It just reminded him of his former life”, Comstock said.

Donators have until Dec. 23 to donate and gifts will be delivered throughout the Christmas weekend.

