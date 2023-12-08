Deputies search for missing 15-year-old girl
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl missing since Monday.
Sylvanna Jacobs was last seen in the area of Highway 162 and Savannah Highway in Ravenel.
She’s described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Deputies say they do not suspect foul play.
Anyone with information is asked to call consolidated dispatch at 843-743-7200.
