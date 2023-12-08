SC Lottery
Deputies: Two Georgetown men arrested after drug search

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested after an execution of a narcotics-related search warrant.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested after an execution of a narcotics-related search warrant.

Leon Markell Ford, 30, of Georgetown, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a stolen handgun.

Layquan Rivera, 34, of Georgetown, was charged with unlawful communication.

Authorities seized trafficking amounts of suspected crack cocaine, over 400 grams of marijuana, five handguns, scales and packaging materials from a home on Highmarket Street, sheriff’s spokesperson Jason Lesley says.

Three of the handguns had been reported stolen, according to Lesley.

He also says Malcolm Archie is being sought for outstanding warrants.

Ford is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing, while Rivera was released on bond.

Ford nor Rivera’s mugshots were yet available.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

