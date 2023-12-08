FIRST ALERT: Auto-Pedestrian crash closes N. Charleston roadway

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Part of a busy road in North Charleston is closed after an auto-pedestrian crash on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on Rivers Avenue at Piggly Wiggly Drive when two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle, police spokesperson Harvey Jacobs says.

He says that the vehicle crashed into a power pole.

The pedestrians and driver all suffered minor injuries, according to Jacobs.

Dominion Energy is on the scene attempting to fix the damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

