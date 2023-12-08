SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Auto-Pedestrian crash closes N. Charleston roadway

The crash happened on Rivers Avenue at Piggly Wiggly Drive when two pedestrians were hit by a...
The crash happened on Rivers Avenue at Piggly Wiggly Drive when two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle, police spokesperson Harvey Jacobs says.(live 5)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Part of a busy road in North Charleston is closed after an auto-pedestrian crash on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on Rivers Avenue at Piggly Wiggly Drive when two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle, police spokesperson Harvey Jacobs says.

He says that the vehicle crashed into a power pole.

The pedestrians and driver all suffered minor injuries, according to Jacobs.

Dominion Energy is on the scene attempting to fix the damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Ashley River...
82-year-old woman identified in auto-pedestrian crash on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
Aerial rendering of Asteria, a new Storyliving by Disney community coming to North Carolina.
Disney announces plans for new residential community in North Carolina
The North Charleston Police Department says a second suspect has been arrested in connection...
Teen charged in N. Charleston shooting that injured 2 people
The South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund paid the family $475,000 after their child fell out...
Family gets $475K after baby suffers brain damage at Lowcountry hospital
An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.
An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $44 million is expiring next week

Latest News

A crash near the Aviation Avenue exit on I-26 has two eastbound lanes closed Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Crews clear crash on I-26
A crash near the Aviation Avenue exit on I-26 that blocked two eastbound lanes Friday morning...
VIDEO: Crews clear crash on I-26
I-526 westbound between Dorchester Road and Montague Ave. is totally shut down due to an...
Coroner IDs man killed in I-526 crash
Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Ashley River...
82-year-old woman identified in auto-pedestrian crash on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.