FIRST ALERT: Auto-Pedestrian crash closes N. Charleston roadway
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Part of a busy road in North Charleston is closed after an auto-pedestrian crash on Friday afternoon.
The crash happened on Rivers Avenue at Piggly Wiggly Drive when two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle, police spokesperson Harvey Jacobs says.
He says that the vehicle crashed into a power pole.
The pedestrians and driver all suffered minor injuries, according to Jacobs.
Dominion Energy is on the scene attempting to fix the damage.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
