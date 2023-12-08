SC Lottery
Hunter Biden indicted on additional federal charges

By Jon Decker
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A federal grand jury indicted the president’s son Hunter Biden on nine charges on Thursday, all related to allegations of tax fraud and evasion.

The federal grand jury in Los Angeles charged Biden with three felony tax offenses and six misdemeanors. He’s facing up to 17 years in prison if he’s convicted.

According to the indictment, Biden is accused of taking part in a years-long scheme where he didn’t pay almost $1.5 million in owed taxes. The charges stem from tax returns from 2016 until 2019.

Investigators say Biden did this by subverting the payroll processes of his company and withdrawing millions outside of the proper channels. They also claim he falsified some of his tax returns to reduce the amount he owed, even trying to write off a $10,000 membership to a sex club.

The Department of Justice then accused Biden of spending millions of dollars on a lavish lifestyle rather than paying his overdue tax bills. Some of the items, according to the indictment, involved payments to escorts and dancers as well as fancy clothes.

Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell in a statement said the special prosecutor bowed to Republican pressure, arguing that now after five years of investigating with no new evidence, and two years after Biden paid his taxes, he’s facing these new charges two months after agreeing to resolve the issue with a pair of misdemeanors.

None of the allegations in the indictment have any reference to President Biden. Hunter Biden is also facing gun charges in Delaware and has pleaded not guilty to those.

