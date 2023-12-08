Location for new Lowcountry emergency room moved

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Plans for MUSC’s Sea Islands Medical Pavilion are moving forward but in a slightly different location.

The pavilion will be located on Seabrook Island Road just down the road from and on the same side as Freshfields Village. Originally the new emergency room was set to be built across from Freshfields, closer to the roundabout. The change comes after issues came up surrounding emergency access.

“We had to move properties in order to have that kind of emergency access, so that was the little bit of delay from the groundbreaking until now,” CEO of MUSC Health Dr. Patrick Cawley said. “So, new property, we’ve gotten over those hurdles and it’s moving forward.”

The medical pavilion will be located close to a senior center currently being built on the same road. Cawley said feedback from nearby residents has been positive.

“We’ve had nothing but excitement from the entire island,” he said. “This has been kind of a stop-and-start process. Covid got in the way and slowed things down, but finally, we are moving ahead and it’s almost like the excitement is coming back again.”

Seabrook, Kiawah and Johns Island communities don’t have a dedicated emergency room, so the need for this pavilion is huge, Cawley explained.

“If you have a stroke or heart attack or you’re in a trauma situation, all three of those are situations where you need to be seen as quickly as possible in order to get the best care,” he said. “That doesn’t exist out there, so this will do that.”

Renderings for the pavilion are currently in the approval process by the towns involved. Construction is on track to start in May of 2024 with the goal of opening in the summer of 2025.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.