Lowcountry public libraries, schools report job openings amid statewide shortage

By Caitlin Ashbaugh
Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A recent report from the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement, or CERRA, shows job vacancies are up in South Carolina.

This includes educator and teacher positions as well as service jobs, including counselors and librarians.

The number of librarian vacancies in public schools and libraries are unprecedented, sitting at a 77% increase compared to 2022.

Freedom to Read SC adds challenges for librarians are also up to 4,000% in the past year.

Looking locally, Dorchester District Two and Charleston County School District both do not have vacancies. The Charleston County School District adds their data is strictly for non-charter schools.

Berkeley County School District has one opening.

On the county level, Dorchester County public libraries have 3 open spots while Berkeley County has four. Charleston County has 13.

A former educator and now advocate for those in the profession says the shortage comes from educational inequity through pay or conditions, but also from a lack of respect for the profession – and recent controversies surrounding book bans and “age-appropriate” content for minors.

He adds the full experiences of educators should be at the forefront, meaning these topics need to be highlighted just as often as the others.

“If we really want to get serious about addressing the teacher shortage crisis in South Carolina, I think we really need to understand that the rhetoric and the way we are vilifying teachers in the public square is a key component to the shortage,” Freedom to Read SC Founder Josh Malkin says.

When asked what might make a difference in the numbers for next year, Malkin says it comes down to creating an open discussion and communication between families, educators and officials.

