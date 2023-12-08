Man arrested on criminal sexual conduct charge

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department has announced the arrest of a man in connection to criminal sexual conduct.

David Lee Hamilton, 36, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor, Maj. Nelson Brown said.

The arrest comes after an investigation established probable cause to arrest Hamiton, according to Brown.

He says the SC Department of Social Services assisted with the case.

Hamilton is being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center.

