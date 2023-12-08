SC Lottery
Man charged after robbing cousin at gunpoint in Charleston Co.

David Christopher Manigault, 49, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, armed robbery...
David Christopher Manigault, 49, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records state.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint.

David Christopher Manigault, 49, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records state.

According to an arrest affidavit, Manigault showed up at a residence on Richard Main Drive Highway in the Awendaw area Thursday morning and demanded money from a family member who was sitting in a parked vehicle in the driveway.

Manigault fired a gun into the vehicle that was occupied by the family member and another person, took the victim’s keys and cell phone and fled the scene.

A judge has denied Manigault’s bond, according to jail records.

