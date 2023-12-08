Man charged after robbing cousin at gunpoint in Charleston Co.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint.

David Christopher Manigault, 49, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records state.

According to an arrest affidavit, Manigault showed up at a residence on Richard Main Drive Highway in the Awendaw area Thursday morning and demanded money from a family member who was sitting in a parked vehicle in the driveway.

Manigault fired a gun into the vehicle that was occupied by the family member and another person, took the victim’s keys and cell phone and fled the scene.

A judge has denied Manigault’s bond, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.