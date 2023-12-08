Man charged after woman accuses him of rape

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on Johns Island.

Jarrette Sanford Scott was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, an affidavit states.

The victim called the sheriff’s office on Oct. 13 to report that she had been raped, the affidavit states. The victim told authorities that when she arrived at a home on Mary Ann Point Road after being called over by a friend, Scott approached and touched her.

The victim says Scott then raped her, she called 911 and then drove herself to the hospital, the affidavit states.

It goes on to say that a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division photo line-up was shown to the victim, who was able to identify Scott as her attacker.

Scott was also charged with failure to stop for blue lights following a police chase on Oct. 16. He is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

