N. Charleston Police investigates after gunfire injures person, strikes vehicles

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man and...
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man and struck multiple vehicles.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man and struck multiple vehicles.

Officers responded to Alabama Drive on Thursday night in reference to a shooting, an incident report states.

Officers found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the left hand, the report states. He was then transported by EMS.

It goes on to say that four vehicles near the scene were also struck by gunfire.

No arrests were made.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

