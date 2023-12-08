Police make arrest in deadly N. Charleston stabbing

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has made an arrest in a homicide that happened earlier this year.

Shawn Smalls, 48, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records state.

Police say the deadly stabbing happened outside a home on Terry Drive on May 6.

Ismail Muhammad, 43, from North Charleston, was identified by the Charleston County Coroner as the victim.

During the investigation, detectives determined Smalls was the suspect in the incident.

He was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center on Friday.

