FIRST ALERT: Roads blocked as police respond to ‘incident’ in Mount Pleasant

A large law enforcement presence has been reported along Hungryneck Boulevard in Mount Pleasant Friday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A large law enforcement presence has been reported along Hungryneck Boulevard in Mount Pleasant Friday night.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Ashley Croy says officers are investigating an “incident” in the area of Hungryneck Boulevard and Venning Road.

She says there is no threat to the public, but community members are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

