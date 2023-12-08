Storm system to bring warm weather, wet weather this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clouds will begin to increase today as temperatures start a warming trend ahead of our next weather maker due to arrive on Sunday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the mid 60s today. It won’t be as cold tonight with lows in the upper 40s and lows 50s. It looks like we’ll enjoy a beautiful Saturday under a partly cloudy sky. Highs will top out in the mid 70s inland, 60s at the beaches.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. High 66.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warmer. High 76.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 73.

MONDAY: Sunny and Cooler. High 57.

