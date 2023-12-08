Dozens of SC kids got to ‘shop with a cop’ ahead of the holidays

SC Lottery
By Michal Higdon and Steven Smith
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of children, who have been impacted by highway tragedies, joined South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers and “shopped with a cop” Thursday.

Seven Walmart locations across South Carolina partnered with the law enforcement agency to gift more than 130 kids Christmas presents. Each child received a $150 gift card, which was provided by private donors through the South Carolina Troopers Association.

“Shop with a Cop” events are aimed at fostering positive relationships between the youth and local law enforcement, as well as uplifting their spirits this holiday season.

During this particular event, these children have lost someone in their life to a highway-related death or their loved one experienced a life-altering injury.

