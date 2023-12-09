SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

19-year-old killed after semi-truck overturns in crash

According to the sheriff’s office, crews were called around 7 a.m. Thursday to the 5100 block of KY 198 for a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:04 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A 19-year-old woman is dead after a semi-truck crash in Lincoln County, Kentucky.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called around 7 a.m. on Thursday to the 5100 block of state Route 198 for a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash is still under investigation, but the sheriff’s office says the semi-truck overturned and the woman who was driving was killed.

“All we can determine is the vehicle left the roadway and traveled several hundred feet before overcorrecting, struck an embankment and then overturned,” Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detective Sgt. Michael Mullins said.

Investigators say 19-year-old Jayden Post, of Danville, just left a Lincoln County sawmill with a load of lumber when something caused her to leave the roadway and overcorrect, causing the truck to overturn.

Post was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln County coroner.

People worked to gather up the lumber and also helped in other ways.

“So the Amish community actually arrived on scene and offered resources to clean up the debris, and offered baked goods and coffee for first responders,” Mullins said.

It took more than six hours to clear the lumber and debris from the roadway before reopening it.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says an officer is in the hospital after an incident...
Mount Pleasant Police officer struck by vehicle during foot pursuit
Jarrette Sanford Scott was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, an affidavit...
Man charged after woman accuses him of rape
A crash near the Aviation Avenue exit on I-26 has two eastbound lanes closed Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Crews clear crash on I-26
One man is accused of being at the center of trash buildup and storm drain clogging along Bees...
Man who resides in trees allegedly attributes to trash buildup on Bees Ferry Rd.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl missing since Monday.
Deputies search for missing 15-year-old girl

Latest News

Family and friends of homicide victims gathered at a Church in Charleston to honor their lost...
Lowcountry survivors of homicide support each other through holiday vigil
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli ground offensive on the Gaza Strip arrive in the Muwasi...
Israeli troops round up Palestinian men in northern Gaza as U.N. warns aid operation ‘in tatters’
Jason Lawrence Martin, 45, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature...
Man charged in West Ashley domestic violence incident denied bond
FILE - Demonstrators march and gather near the state capitol following the Supreme Court's...
Texas Supreme Court pauses lower court’s order allowing pregnant woman to have an abortion
The Charleston Police Department is responding to an assault on Reid Street in downtown Friday...
Charleston Police investigating downtown aggravated assault