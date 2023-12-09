SC Lottery
Bond pushed to circuit court for North Charleston man accused of murder

46-year-old Shawn Smalls was arrested by North Charleston Police Department for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Anna Harris
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A bond hearing has been pushed to the circuit court for a North Charleston man accused of stabbing someone to death.

North Charleston police arrested 46-year-old Shawn Smalls on Friday for murder and possession of a knife during a violent crime.

Police say the deadly stabbing happened back in May outside a home on Terry Drive. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified 43-year-old Ismail Muhammad as the victim.

When Smalls first appeared at his hearing, he asked to speak in front of the court.

“They don’t even have nothing on me, ma’am,” Smalls said. “They’re just going off assumption.”

Charleston County Judge Frances Cain-Lofton cut him off, saying murder was not an offense she could assign bond on. Only the circuit court would be responsible.

“Please don’t say anything concerning the facts of this case,” Cain-Lofton said.

Once Smalls appeared on the screen and started talking, a woman sitting on the victim’s side of the courtroom appeared visibly angry and upset.

Smalls’ representative in court asked if the judge would consider setting a bond for his weapon charge, but she is also letting the circuit court decide the bond on that as well.

“I’m not going to set your bond today,” Cain-Lofton said.

This was when Smalls began to yell profanities toward the judge and started to address the courtroom again. Another courtroom official told Smalls that if he did not step out, he was going to be held in contempt.

The group present for Smalls walked out after his hearing. The same woman who was visibly upset walked out clapping and yelling “Praise God!”

There is no information at this time of when Smalls’ next hearing will be.

