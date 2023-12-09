SC Lottery
Charleston Police investigating downtown aggravated assault

The Charleston Police Department is responding to an assault on Reid Street in downtown Friday...
The Charleston Police Department is responding to an assault on Reid Street in downtown Friday night.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is responding to an assault on Reid Street in downtown Friday night.

Police say an aggravated assault happened at an address on Reid Street.

One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Detectives are still on scene investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.

