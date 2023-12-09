Crews respond to fire at McDonald’s on Johns Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple fire agencies responded to a fire at a restaurant on Johns Island on Saturday afternoon.

Dispatch received reports just before 1 p.m. about a fire at a McDonald’s on Maybank Highway, the Charleston Fire Department says in a Facebook post.

Crews arrived at the scene and reported smoke venting from the building, the fire department says. Firefighters went into the building to make sure that it was evacuated and quickly controlled the fire to the area above the ceiling.

They say investigators arrived at the scene to review the cause, and that facility maintenance worked on the building before the fire started.

One person was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure, according to the fire department.

The James Island, Saint Johns and Saint Andrews fire departments assisted with the scene, the post says.

The specific cause of the fire is under investigation.

The building will remain closed until repairs on completed, the fire department says.

