Inmate Michael Smith found guilty on Day 5 in 2018 Lee Correctional riot trial

On the fifth day of the trial regarding the deadly 2018 Lee correctional riot, 31-year-old Michael Smith was found guilty on all counts. The former Lee inmate was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Friday.(Sam Shapiro)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - On the fifth day of the trial regarding the deadly 2018 Lee correctional riot, 31-year-old Michael Smith was found guilty on all counts. The former Lee inmate was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Friday.

“The Department of Corrections is not going to put up with this activity,” Attorney Barney Giese said.

Smith was charged for his role in the 2018 deadly riot at the Lee Correctional Institution that left seven inmates dead and more than 20 others injured. It was the biggest prison riot in South Carolina history.

Investigators say he was part of a group of inmates that killed inmate Cornelius McClary. Smith was sentenced to 30 years for assault and battery by mob in the first degree In addition, he received an additional 10 years for possession of a weapon by an inmate.

The defense team representing the state says they hope Friday’s verdict will encourage more people to speak out about the riot.

“Now that there’s a conviction, maybe more people will want to plead,” Giese said, “We think this sends a message.”

S.C. Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling says since the riot the facility has worked to make prison a safer place for employees and inmates.

“We have a telephone system in there now where we work with the FCC, the first in the country to do this, where we are turning off phones,” Stirling said, “We’ve turned off almost 900 phones... the number we turned in last month was 60, so that tells me that it’s working.”

Stirling hopes the state will continue to improve its security in the future.

“What I want is a system where you can call the control room like you see in the movies and say, ‘unlock door number three cell number two’; that’s coming,” Stirling said, “We’re working through the state process; it’s not something we can instantaneously do.”

A total of 47 inmates have been charged in connection to the riot.

