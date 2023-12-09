Lowcountry survivors of homicide support each other through holiday vigil

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Family and friends of homicide victims gathered at a Church in Charleston to honor their lost loved ones and lean on each other as they enter the holiday season.

MUSC National Crime Victims Research and Treatment Center and the Office of Victim Services at the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office hosted the candlelight vigil. Clinical instructor, Meg Wallace says many families have been coming to the group events for years.

“We’ve had survivors who have told us that this is a family and we really do try to bridge that, that this isn’t a family anyone wants to start out joining but it is a family. And that’s a lot of what people say they come here at the holidays, they get to be around their family, people that understand them,” Wallace says.

The holiday candlelight vigil is paired with a picnic in the spring, among other events to remember lost lives to violence throughout the year. Friday evening, families brought photos of their loved ones to hang on remembrance trees. They were each given a battery-powered candle and lit it up when their loved one’s name was called.

“One of the things that we know about stress is that it’s often worse when you experience it in isolation. And one of the biggest things that is resiliency building and can be protective, especially during this time of year is community and support,” Wallace says.

Wallace says she knows these types of events can seem hard to approach at first and people often heal in different ways. That’s why the support group at MUSC is survivor-led and meant to serve each person through community.

“Our groups are very open. It doesn’t require that you want to seek mental health counseling. It’s just an open support group for survivors. So a lot of people find it really easy to come to our groups. It’s very survivor-led people who know what you’re going through,” Wallace says.

If you would like to connect with the Survivors of Homicide Support Group, call 843-792-8209 or email shsg@musc.edu

