Man who resides in trees allegedly the root of trash buildup on Bees Ferry Rd.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One man is accused of being at the center of trash buildup and storm drain clogging along Bees Ferry Road.

Police say the culprit, William Whitfield, 43, lives in the wooded areas along Bees Ferry, between Ashley River Road and Sanders Road.

Over the last decade, Whitfield has had 18 run-ins or arrests with the Charleston Police Department.

William Whitfield, 43, has been charged with trespassing, unlawful burning, obstruction of storm drains and various other charges throughout the years. (Al Cannon Detention Center)

Some of the incidents include trespassing, vandalization, drug violations, setting trees on fire, cutting them down and throwing trees at moving cars on Bees Ferry.

On Sept. 16, Charleston Police officers say they witnessed Whitfield stuffing storm drains with trash, branches and other debris, causing them to be inoperable.

The report says the officer who reported to the scene knew through prior instances of the same nature that Whitfield was the likely offender.

“I have seen him along the road, he usually has a shopping cart full of trash,” West Ashley Resident Tawnia says. “I do know that he has been stealing from construction sites. Other people I’ve talked to recently have said that he has put motor oil in the storm drains and his own feces.”

Back in 2021, Whitfield was accused and convicted of cutting down several of the city’s trees costing $54,000. Reports state he started a fire with trees he cut down using a machete.

Nearby residents have had concerns about trash and storm drain issues on Bees Ferry for years, with many questioning how much of an impact Whitfield is having on the area.

“That’s still land, that’s still in nature, they’re still animals over there. It’s not fair to us residents; we own homes,” Tawnia says. “It’s not fair that he’s able to get away with this constantly.”

Also in 2021, Whitfield has also been convicted of being nude on Bees Ferry where he was standing in the roadway, masturbating and humping trees, according to police incident reports.

The community is also concerned about Whitfield’s safety as well as his impact on the safety of others, and they are asking why he is allowed to call the woods home.

“There’re signs everywhere that say, ‘fines for littering, that’s not allowed’ and that he’s constantly allowed to get away with it, what makes him special?”

The roadway, sidewalk and all other public infrastructure in the area is owned and maintained by the city of Charleston.

Charleston City Councilman Stephen Bowden, who represents West Ashley, says he has received emails for years about the problem.

“This is not something we can be prepared to accept, and I would never tell anybody that we can be prepared to accept it, and that your government can do nothing,” Bowden says.

Bowden says this presents a bigger problem; not having the correct resources for the homeless population in Charleston.

“We’ve got to devote more resources to this,” Bowden says. “We’ve got to continue with efforts like the Hope Center, to make sure that we’re able to offer resources if we go out there to make contact with people who were having these issues.”

Whitfield is scheduled to be in court for one of the charges on Dec. 19.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.