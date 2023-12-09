SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Friday. (Source: WLS, MCDONALD'S, CNN)
By WLS staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) - McDonald’s new spin-off restaurant called CosMc’s officially opened on Friday.

Dozens of cars began lining up at 6 a.m. to get their first orders in at the new restaurant.

Customer Tanya Michael said she came from London to be there for the debut.

“I found out about this place and booked my flight straight away,” she said.

The company said CosMc’s menu focuses on unique drinks with a small selection of food items, including all-day breakfast.

The menu doesn’t have any french fries or Big Macs but customers found berry energy drinks, lattes, cappuccino, donuts with fillings, and more to order.

“It’s exciting! It looks really good!” customer Josefina Toledo said.

According to McDonald’s, it is planning to start testing CosMc’s in more locations next year.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says an officer is in the hospital after an incident...
Mount Pleasant Police identify suspect involved in pursuit that injured officer
One man is accused of being at the center of trash buildup and storm drain clogging along Bees...
Man who resides in trees allegedly the root of trash buildup on Bees Ferry Rd.
Jason Lawrence Martin, 45, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature...
Man charged in West Ashley domestic violence incident denied bond
Jarrette Sanford Scott was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, an affidavit...
Man charged after woman accuses him of rape
The Charleston Police Department is responding to an assault on Reid Street in downtown Friday...
Charleston Police investigating downtown aggravated assault

Latest News

Security cameras capture a 68-year-old woman being attacked in a Florida shopping plaza.
Security cameras capture 68-year-old woman being attacked in shopping plaza
Multiple fire agencies responded to a fire at a restaurant on Johns Island on Saturday afternoon.
Crews respond to fire at McDonald’s on Johns Island
Police said they were called to do a death investigation at the scene where a 15-month-old had...
Police investigating after toddler struck, killed by train
FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he rounds first after hitting a two-run...
Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million 10-year contract with Dodgers