Mount Pleasant Police identify officer struck by vehicle during foot pursuit

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says an officer is in the hospital after an incident during a pursuit Friday night.
By Marissa Lute and Marissa Thompson
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says an officer is in the hospital after an incident during a pursuit Friday night.

The injured officer has been identified as Patrolman First Class Adam Blankenship, who has been with the agency since March of 2022.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says an officer, later identified as PFC Adam Blankenship, is in the hospital after an incident during a pursuit Friday night.(Mount Pleasant Police Department)

In a statement, Mount Pleasant Police asked that the public “continue to keep him, his family and the agency in your thoughts and prayers as he continues to work towards recovery.”

Officers conducted a traffic stop at Hungryneck Boulevard and Venning Road around 6 p.m., police said.

Police said officers pursued a suspect on foot, and one of the officers was struck by a car.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was taken into custody, Capt. Christopher Rosier said.

The officer was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Ashley Croy alerted the public of an incident at 6:50 p.m., stating officers were investigating in the Hungryneck Boulevard area.

Traffic in the area was blocked off for over two hours while detectives investigated.

A large law enforcement presence has been reported along Hungryneck Boulevard in Mount Pleasant Friday night.

Police haven’t said if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

