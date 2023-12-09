Mount Pleasant Police identify suspect involved in pursuit that injured officer

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department has identified the suspect they were pursuing when a collision placed an officer in the hospital following a pursuit Friday night.

Mount Pleasant Police have identified Day'voin Eddings, 33, as the suspect they were in pursuit of Friday night (Mount Pleasant Police)

Day’voin Eddings, 33, has been charged with second degree simple possession and resisting arrest. Police say he was not the subject who struck and hospitalized the officer.

The injured officer has been identified as Patrolman First Class Adam Blankenship, who has been with the agency since March of 2022.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says an officer, later identified as PFC Adam Blankenship, is in the hospital after an incident during a pursuit Friday night. (Mount Pleasant Police Department)

In a statement, Mount Pleasant Police asked that the public “continue to keep him, his family and the agency in your thoughts and prayers as he continues to work towards recovery.”

Officers conducted a traffic stop at Hungryneck Boulevard and Venning Road around 6 p.m., police said.

Police said officers pursued a suspect on foot, and one of the officers was struck by a car.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Ashley Croy alerted the public of an incident at 6:50 p.m., stating officers were investigating in the Hungryneck Boulevard area.

Traffic in the area was blocked off for over two hours while detectives investigated.

A large law enforcement presence has been reported along Hungryneck Boulevard in Mount Pleasant Friday night.

