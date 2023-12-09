SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mount Pleasant Police officer struck by vehicle during foot pursuit

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says an officer is in the hospital after an incident during a pursuit Friday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says an officer is in the hospital after an incident during a pursuit Friday night.

Officers conducted a traffic stop at Hungryneck Boulevard and Venning Road around 6 p.m., police said.

Police said officers pursued a suspect on foot, and one of the officers was struck by a car.

The officer was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Ashley Croy alerted the public of an incident at 6:50 p.m., stating officers were investigating in the Hungryneck Boulevard area.

Traffic in the area was blocked off for over two hours while detectives investigated.

A large law enforcement presence has been reported along Hungryneck Boulevard in Mount Pleasant Friday night.

Police haven’t said if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial rendering of Asteria, a new Storyliving by Disney community coming to North Carolina.
Disney announces plans for new residential community in North Carolina
The South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund paid the family $475,000 after their child fell out...
Family gets $475K after baby suffers brain damage at Lowcountry hospital
Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Ashley River...
82-year-old woman identified in auto-pedestrian crash on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
The North Charleston Police Department says a second suspect has been arrested in connection...
Teen charged in N. Charleston shooting that injured 2 people
An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.
An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $44 million is expiring next week

Latest News

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says an officer is in the hospital after an incident...
VIDEO: Mount Pleasant Police officer struck by vehicle during foot pursuit
The Charleston Fire Department is taking steps toward diversifying the department.
Charleston Fire Department looking to diversify mostly white department
A large law enforcement presence has been reported along Hungryneck Boulevard in Mount...
VIDEO: Roads blocked as police respond to ‘incident’ in Mount Pleasant
A large law enforcement presence has been reported along Hungryneck Boulevard in Mount...
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Roads blocked as police respond to ‘incident’ in Mount Pleasant