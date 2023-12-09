Mount Pleasant Police officer struck by vehicle during foot pursuit
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says an officer is in the hospital after an incident during a pursuit Friday night.
Officers conducted a traffic stop at Hungryneck Boulevard and Venning Road around 6 p.m., police said.
Police said officers pursued a suspect on foot, and one of the officers was struck by a car.
The officer was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Police spokesperson Sgt. Ashley Croy alerted the public of an incident at 6:50 p.m., stating officers were investigating in the Hungryneck Boulevard area.
Traffic in the area was blocked off for over two hours while detectives investigated.
Police haven’t said if any arrests have been made.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.