Mount Pleasant Police officer struck by vehicle during foot pursuit

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says an officer is in the hospital after an incident during a pursuit Friday night.

Officers conducted a traffic stop at Hungryneck Boulevard and Venning Road around 6 p.m., police said.

Police said officers pursued a suspect on foot, and one of the officers was struck by a car.

The officer was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Ashley Croy alerted the public of an incident at 6:50 p.m., stating officers were investigating in the Hungryneck Boulevard area.

Traffic in the area was blocked off for over two hours while detectives investigated.

A large law enforcement presence has been reported along Hungryneck Boulevard in Mount Pleasant Friday night.

Police haven’t said if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

