N. Charleston Police investigates after man found dead in vehicle
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle on Saturday.
Officers responded to I-26 eastbound and the 218 exit ramp where they found a man dead in a vehicle, police spokesperson Harvey Jacobs says.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not released the man’s name.
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.
