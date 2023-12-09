SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

N. Charleston Police investigates after man found dead in vehicle

Traffic is being redirected as the exit remains blocked.
Traffic is being redirected as the exit remains blocked.(SCDOT)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle on Saturday.

Officers responded to I-26 eastbound and the 218 exit ramp where they found a man dead in a vehicle, police spokesperson Harvey Jacobs says.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not released the man’s name.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says an officer is in the hospital after an incident...
Mount Pleasant Police identify suspect involved in pursuit that injured officer
One man is accused of being at the center of trash buildup and storm drain clogging along Bees...
Man who resides in trees allegedly the root of trash buildup on Bees Ferry Rd.
Jarrette Sanford Scott was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, an affidavit...
Man charged after woman accuses him of rape
Jason Lawrence Martin, 45, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature...
Man charged in West Ashley domestic violence incident denied bond
A crash near the Aviation Avenue exit on I-26 has two eastbound lanes closed Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Crews clear crash on I-26

Latest News

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person is dead following a collision...
TROOPERS: Late-night auto-pedestrian collision leaves one dead
The crash happened on Rivers Avenue at Piggly Wiggly Drive when two pedestrians were hit by a...
N. Charleston Roadway reopens after auto-pedestrian crash
VIDEO: N. Charleston Roadway reopens after auto-pedestrian crash
A crash near the Aviation Avenue exit on I-26 has two eastbound lanes closed Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Crews clear crash on I-26