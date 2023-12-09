SC Lottery
Orangeburg Co. deputies searching for missing 19-year-old

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenage woman who was last seen on Wednesday.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenage woman who was last seen on Wednesday.

Lexus Williams, 19, was last seen at the Valero gas station on Magnolia Street around noon, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Ravenell said security video shows Williams walking away from her boyfriend’s vehicle and him driving off in the opposite direction.

Williams is said to have been wearing purple pants, a light brown jacket and burgundy braids, according to Ravenell.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

