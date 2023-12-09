Stingrays shut out by Everblades, 4-0, on Friday night

ESTERO F.L. – The South Carolina Stingrays (11-7-2-0) fell to the Florida Everblades (9-7-3-0) by a 4-0 score on Friday night. The Stingrays outshot Florida 31-18 but couldn’t solve Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson in the loss. Garin Bjorklund made 15 stops in the loss.

South Carolina outshot the Everblades 16-4 in the first period, but Florida scored two quick goals at the end of the first period. Mark Senden knocked in a power play goal to make it 1-0 Everblades, and Cam Morrison doubled the Florida lead when he redirected a shot past Bjorklund for his second goal of the season,

Patrick Holway made it 3-0 Everblades when he beat Bjorklund with a slapshot from the top of the right circle.Morrison added an empty netter with 57 seconds remaining to ice the game.

The Stingrays and Everblades will complete their three-game series at 7:00 pm at Hertz Arena tomorrow night.

