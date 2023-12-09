SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Stingrays shut out by Everblades, 4-0, on Friday night

The South Carolina Stingrays (11-7-2-0) fell to the Florida Everblades (9-7-3-0) by a 4-0...
The South Carolina Stingrays (11-7-2-0) fell to the Florida Everblades (9-7-3-0) by a 4-0 score on Friday night.(South Carolina Stingrays)
By SC Stingrays
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTERO F.L. –  The South Carolina Stingrays (11-7-2-0) fell to the Florida Everblades (9-7-3-0) by a 4-0 score on Friday night. The Stingrays outshot Florida 31-18 but couldn’t solve Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson in the loss. Garin Bjorklund made 15 stops in the loss.

South Carolina outshot the Everblades 16-4 in the first period, but Florida scored two quick goals at the end of the first period. Mark Senden knocked in a power play goal to make it 1-0 Everblades, and Cam Morrison doubled the Florida lead when he redirected a shot past Bjorklund for his second goal of the season,

Patrick Holway made it 3-0 Everblades when he beat Bjorklund with a slapshot from the top of the right circle.Morrison added an empty netter with 57 seconds remaining to ice the game.

The Stingrays and Everblades will complete their three-game series at 7:00 pm at Hertz Arena tomorrow night.

2023-24 Single Game tickets are on sale! Tickets to all remaining regular season home games are available at the following link.

Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial rendering of Asteria, a new Storyliving by Disney community coming to North Carolina.
Disney announces plans for new residential community in North Carolina
The South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund paid the family $475,000 after their child fell out...
Family gets $475K after baby suffers brain damage at Lowcountry hospital
Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Ashley River...
82-year-old woman identified in auto-pedestrian crash on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
The North Charleston Police Department says a second suspect has been arrested in connection...
Teen charged in N. Charleston shooting that injured 2 people
An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.
An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $44 million is expiring next week

Latest News

The Stingrays scored 3 third period goals to beat Florida 4-3 on Wednesday
Stingrays comeback to beat Everblades, 4-3
VIDEO: Stingrays beat Lions, 3-2, on Teddy Bear Toss Day
The South Carolina Stingrays (10-6-2-0) defeated the Trois-Rivières Lions (12-7-0-0) 3-2 in...
Stingrays skate past Lions in 3-2 win on Teddy Bear Toss Day
The South Carolina Stingrays (8-6-2-0) delivered a statement 8-5 win over the Greenville Swamp...
Stingrays surge past Swamp Rabbits in Greenville