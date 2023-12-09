Strong cold front to bring rain and wind to the area later this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Spring-like temperatures are in the forecast for this weekend! Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 70s inland, 60s at the beaches. Clouds will increase tonight and into Sunday in advance of a strong cold front. Ahead of the front it will be a warm and humid day on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 70s for most spots. A few showers are possible in the morning ahead of the front, but rain coverage will become more widespread later in the afternoon and evening as the front crosses the area. The front will bring gusty winds, generally between 30-40 mph at times. A strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out due to the stronger winds higher up in the atmosphere, but clouds and activity will keep the threat on the lower end of the scale. Should a storm become severe, damaging wind is the biggest threat. The cold front will be offshore early Monday morning bringing an end to the rain chance and ushering in cooler air once again. High pressure will be overhead for most of next week. It will be sunny and much cooler with highs in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Warmer. High 76. Low 63.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Warm & Humid. Scattered Rain/Storms Late. High 75. Low 43.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. High 56. Low 36.

TUESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 58, Low 39.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 61, Low 40.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 62, Low 39.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.