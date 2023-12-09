Student success project to unveil first installation at Angel Oak Elementary

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Johns Island elementary school is unveiling a new installation that will support students in reaching their greatest potential.

Angel Oak Elementary School will hold a ceremony Saturday morning to commemorate the first Wise Owl House installation.

The Wise Owl House project began in early 2023 as a part of the School Improvement Council’s effort to bolster student achievement by expanding access to free learning materials, ranging from books to learning kits designed specifically for children from birth to the age of five. These kits will come with educational activities for families, developmental milestone guides and various other materials that will allow learning to begin early at home. These kits were designed by teachers at Angel Oak with the support of the Charleston County School District Early Learning Department.

The Wise Owl House project was initially created to install these free miniature libraries in “key, accessible areas on Johns and Wadmalaw Islands,” however, the program was met with such positive reception and enthusiasm that it has since become an official 501(c)(3) effort aimed at sustaining Wise Owl Houses not only on these islands, but throughout the greater Charleston area. This organization is now known as Wise Owl House Incorporated.

Saturday’s unveiling ceremony for the very first of these installations will be held at 9 a.m. at the Barrier Island Little League Ballfield, located at 3362 Maybank Highway.

More information about the project and a link to donate or request a learning kit can be found on the Wise Owl House website.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.