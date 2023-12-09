SC Lottery
TROOPERS: Late-night auto-pedestrian collision leaves one dead

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person is dead following a collision in Williamsburg County late Friday night.
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Lance Corporal Brittany Glover says the incident occurred at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Highway 52 at Jessica Lane, just over 4 miles west of Kingstree.

According to a release from Glover, a 2014 Honda Accord was driving east on the highway while the deceased, a pedestrian, was walking on the roadway. The Honda collided with the pedestrian, who died on the scene.

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

