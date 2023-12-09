TROOPERS: Late-night auto-pedestrian collision leaves one dead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person is dead following a collision in Williamsburg County late Friday night.

Lance Corporal Brittany Glover says the incident occurred at approximately 11:57 p.m. on Highway 52 at Jessica Lane, just over 4 miles west of Kingstree.

According to a release from Glover, a 2014 Honda Accord was driving east on the highway while the deceased, a pedestrian, was walking on the roadway. The Honda collided with the pedestrian, who died on the scene.

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.