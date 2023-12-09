SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Woman accused of attempted arson at MLK Jr.’s birth home denied bond, judge rules

The woman was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in the second degree and interference with government property.
By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman who allegedly tried to set Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home on fire Thursday afternoon is being held without bond, a judge ruled on Saturday.

Laneisha Henderson was arrested and charged with second-degree arson and interference with government property. Judge Holly Hughes said Henderson would stay in jail due to her unstable place of residence and the serious nature of her charge.

Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in...
Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit arson in the second degree and interference with government property after police said she allegedly tried to burn down Martin Luther King Jr.'s home.(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: VIDEO: Bystanders stop woman from reportedly trying to burn MLK’s birth home, police say

On Thursday, a tourist from Utah recorded a cell phone video of Henderson pouring liquid from a red gas can on the home’s front porch. He said he stopped her from walking up the stairs again with a lighter. Later, two off-duty NYPD officers held her down until Atlanta police could arrive.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the quick-thinking bystanders “saved the jewel of our city, something very important to Atlanta.”

The 128-year-old home, which was acquired by the National Park Service (NPS) in 2018, has been closed to the public since late November. The historic site is set to undergo major renovations and reopen in 2025.

Because the NPS owns the historic site, Henderson could face federal charges alongside her existing state charges.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says an officer is in the hospital after an incident...
Mount Pleasant Police identify suspect involved in pursuit that injured officer
One man is accused of being at the center of trash buildup and storm drain clogging along Bees...
Man who resides in trees allegedly the root of trash buildup on Bees Ferry Rd.
Jarrette Sanford Scott was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, an affidavit...
Man charged after woman accuses him of rape
Jason Lawrence Martin, 45, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature...
Man charged in West Ashley domestic violence incident denied bond
A crash near the Aviation Avenue exit on I-26 has two eastbound lanes closed Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Crews clear crash on I-26

Latest News

Traffic is being redirected as the exit remains blocked.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Exit blocked on I-26
46-year-old Shawn Smalls was arrested by North Charleston Police Department for murder and...
Bond pushed to circuit court for North Charleston man accused of murder
The Mount Pleasant Police Department says an officer is in the hospital after an incident...
Mount Pleasant Police identify suspect involved in pursuit that injured officer
Shawn Smalls, 48, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime,...
Police make arrest in deadly N. Charleston stabbing