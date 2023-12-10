SC Lottery
Bethune-Cookman defeats South Carolina State 80-71

Jakobi Heady scored 20 points as Bethune-Cookman beat South Carolina State 80-71 on Saturday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:55 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jakobi Heady scored 20 points as Bethune-Cookman beat South Carolina State 80-71 on Saturday.

Heady added eight rebounds for the Wildcats (5-4). Zion Harmon added 18 points while shooting 6 for 17 (1 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and they also had four steals. Elijah Hulsewe shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Bulldogs (2-8) were led in scoring by Wilson Dubinsky, who finished with 11 points. James Morrow added 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for South Carolina State. In addition, Davion Everett had 10 points and nine rebounds. The loss was the Bulldogs’ seventh in a row.

NEXT UP

Bethune-Cookman’s next game is Saturday against Purdue Fort Wayne on the road. South Carolina State hosts Jacksonville on Monday.

___

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

